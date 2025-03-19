Braden Fiske Has Big Aspirations For Rams in 2025
There was perhaps no statement that better exemplified the excellence of the Rams' front office and GM Les Snead than the acquisition of Braden Fiske. Fiske, an underrated defensive lineman out of Florida State, impressed at the NFL Combine.
His performance prompted the Rams to make a trade for him that on paper, according to trade value charts, looked like a complete loss for Los Angeles. Teams have been burned before, trading up for players but Fiske was the complete opposite and likely would have won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year if not for Jared Verse.
Fiske spoke recently with D.J. Siddiqi, talking about the Rams' playoff loss to the Eagles. In that game, Fiske was forced to leave the game early with an injury.
”When you make it that far in the playoffs and you do play the defending Super Bowl champions and play them close, it gives you that confidence booster. Maybe just that idea we’re right there — like of course we’re right there. That’s obviously the goal and we’ll see how OTAs go and training camp and then we’ll kick it off Week 1 with whatever we got."
“We’ll see where we start,” Fiske continues to say. “Hopefully we don’t start as slow as we did this past season and we can make a run.”
Fiske spoke about some of the early season injuries that affected the team, mentioning it took until week 8 to get into a groove.
Fiske went on to talk about the 2025 postseason.
”It was one of those moments where, you know, we just, everything that happened to us, all the adversity, you know, it was all gonna come out in that game and we were gonna take it up and give it to the Vikings,” says Fiske.
“We won that game, then after that going to Philly say, ‘Hey, it’s all or nothing here.’ Obviously, Philly is one super great team. They handled the business and I think a lot of people in that stadium thought that game was going to end 29-28, and the Rams were headed back to L.A. for that NFC championship.”
Fiske stated that the team has learned from that game and that with such a young group of guys, it's about going up from where they're at.
Considering the margin of loss to the Eagles, especially in comparison with the margins of loss compared to the Eagles' other opponents, the Rams are the biggest threat to Philadelphia's NFC crown. Considering the team just reloaded their arsenal and have a full offseason to improve, watch out in 2025.
