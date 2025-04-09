3 Available Free Agents the Rams Could Still Sign
It is the point of the league year where NFL teams are preparing for the NFL Draft selection process. Franchises are inviting prospects for Top 30 and local visits while they narrow down their draft board for the April 24 event. During this time, not much occurs on the side of free agents with additions here and there.
For the Los Angeles Rams, their free agency was effective with the acquisition of veteran playmaker Davante Adams and defensive lineman Poona Ford. They also let go of Cooper Kupp while bringing back Tutu Atwell to the roster on a one-year, $10 million deal. However, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead could continue to add more free agents if they so please.
Let's take a look at a few free agents that could help out Los Angeles on short-term contracts during the 2025 season.
Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle
Many fans have heard the story that Rob Havenstein, while effective when healthy has been unable to do just that recently. As the veteran tackle continues to get older, his future successor must be considered. While this may come through the draft, one tackle in free agency could provide them with an option.
Wills is a former Top 10 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft who also dealt with nagging injuries and inconsistencies throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns. However, he offers an intriguing ceiling if he can provide a good bill of health with his new team and show he can sit and learn from quality starters ahead of him.
Tyler Boyd, wide receiver
Losing Kupp is a blow for the Rams but he was beginning to phase out of the roster and his cap number was enormous, leading to a peaceful departure from Inglewood. Now, the team may look for his replacement and it is certainly not Atwell with his size. McVay need a slot player that can be an effective blocker and is a consistent pass-catcher.
Boyd saw his lowest production total since his second year in the league this past season in Tennessee. However, his 6,000 receiving yards in Cincinnati showcased a reliable playmaker who can also make effective blocks on the perimeter. It is another veteran in a time the Rams are trying to get younger, but the Super Bowl has to be on the mind of McVay and Snead.
Asante Samuel Jr., cornerback
The son of the great Asante Samuel Sr. would be welcomed and young addition to the Rams secondary. This is a unit that offers some veteran talent of their own but are in need of adequate depth, competition, and young starters.
Samuel dealt with inconsistencies with the Los Angeles Chargers but his skill set remains an intriguing one as an explosive off-coverage defender who may fit well in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's defense. These types of signings offer low-risk but high rewards; just ask the defending-Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and their signing of linebacker Zack Baun.
