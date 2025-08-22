3 Los Angeles Rams Players to Watch vs. Cleveland Browns
The Los Angeles Rams will be playing in their final preseason game of the year against the Cleveland Browns. It is the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to showcase their talents and make themselves known to the world for a chance to play in Los Angeles or elsewhere.
With Stetson Bennett done for the preseason, quarterback Dresser Winn will get the start. With that in mind, let's take a look at three players to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's bout in Cleveland, including the debut of a popular NFL Draft selection.
Terrance Ferguson, tight end
This one should excite Rams fans. Ferguson is slated as the future at the tight end position and was a talented prospect out of Oregon. He may only play for a few offensive series, but they will be well-received regardless, as the team's first draft pick this year makes his preseason debut.
The biggest thing I want to see from Ferguson on Saturday is if he can maintain the point of attack as a run blocker. His blocking ability wasn't necessarily a flaw, but it was an area that needed some work at this level. Should Ferguson unlock the potential he has as a blocker while combining that with his pass-catching prowess, the Rams offense could be scary in future seasons.
Beaux Limmer, center
It has been said many times that Limmer, despite not being a starter this year, is the future at center for Los Angeles. Limmer has been the standout offensive lineman for the Rams during the preseason based on what I've seen from the All-22.
Limmer moves well for his size and has shown great improvement with communication and direction with his linemen up front. Once he gets his hands fitted and placed inside the defender's cheat plate, the rep is already won. Another standout outing would be a great way to end the preseason for the former sixth-round draft choice.
A.J. Green, cornerback
A standout performer early in preseason Week 2, Green is making a great case to be on the 53-man roster following the weekend. In this week's All-22 review, he was listed as a standout defender with how he played the football at the catch point and through the wide receiver. Green's tackling ability was a standout trait, with a couple of good, sure-fire tackles in coverage, and another flashy showing in Cleveland could help his chances significantly next week when roster cutdowns begin.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.