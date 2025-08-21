Rams All-22 Film Review: 4 Takeaways From Win vs. Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams are 2-0 in the preseason following their dramatic, yet thrilling victory over their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-22. They enter the final week of the preseason with several key backups having yet to secure their spot on the 53-man roster. However, this past Saturday presented a case for them to do so.
Similar to last week, I took a deep dive into the All-22 coaches' film to get a better, yet closer look at some of the key performances. Here are four takeaways from Saturday's win that should get fans excited about the depth of their roster.
Stetson Bennett IV shines once more
Probably the best watch of mine from the All-22 was Bennett's performance against the Chargers, with 324 yards, three touchdowns to one interception, completing 28 of 40 passing attempts. It was far from a perfect performance from Bennett, who had several miscues, but the four words I used to describe him are perfect for him.
One of the key issues I had with the former two-time national champion was that he would struggle to identify or see hidden defenders, whether they were lined up in an overhang alignment, dropping from the line of scrimmage, or lining up in the A-gap. Bennett should've thrown at least three interceptions, but only one of them was successful.
As you see above, the Chargers call a simulated pressure with a blitzer and then a rusher playing the hook/curl. Bennett was going for the "hot" slant to Britain Covey, but never saw defensive lineman TeRah Edwards in the lane. I think this another good example of Bennett's volatility, though these mistakes have not been often this summer, a sign of his growth.
Overall, Bennett did a great job executing the quick game; he threw with poise and accuracy, and for the most part, did a quality job of working through progressions and getting to the checkdown when needed, throws with good trajectory and velocity on vertical plane passes, and showcased snappy throwing motions to get the ball out quickly if a free defender was in his face off play action slides or boots.
Shaun Dolac could be another Rams UDFA gem
No, the Rams did not find Luke Kuechly 2.0 in Shaun Dolac, and there is still a possibility that he may not make the 53-man roster. Yet, he has made a compelling case to do so.
A former standout with the University of Buffalo, Dolac has become a standout in his own regard this summer. Against the Chargers, he led the team in tackles with seven for the day. If it felt like he was everywhere Saturday, it was because he was.
Dolac played with sufficient spacing in coverage drops. He displayed his ability to be a sure-fire tackler with stopping power despite his lack of elite size for the position, though he does have some room to clean up his coverage miscues, and he could tighten his drops in zone spacings. Dolac did a great job with reading and reacting to action plays, flipping his hips quickly, and getting upfield in a hurry.
If Dolac does make the 53, it could be sooner than later that he cracks the lineup later this season.
A.J. Green makes a statement
If there is one player I'm rooting hard to see make the Rams' 53-man unit, it's cornerback A.J. Green. No, A.J. Green didn't come out of retirement to play the position he had dominated for a decade. However, this Green has had an impressive last couple of weeks and it culminated against the Chargers.
What I saw from Green was that he maintained good sequencing and footwork in press alignments; played well from the hip pocket with good perimeter repetitions; played through the hands and receivers plenty of times; and was active and getting dirty in run support with physical tackles and pop. That will consistently stand out more often than not.
Quick-hitting takeaways
Here are some extra notes or quick-hitters from the All-22 review.
- Xavier Smith continues to be a reliable standout target in the passing game at wide receiver. He is showing he can be a great depth piece in the WR room with special teams and/or return man prowess. Smith is a tough pass-catcher over the middle of the field and makes great adjustments to the football consistently, displaying good body control, short-area quickness, and initial burst to win against press alignments.
- Rookie defensive Ty Hamilton was a key reason why several run plays for the Chargers offense were blown up. While it didn't show up in the box score, the former Ohio State Buckeye created penetration and backfield disruption to generate tackle-for-loss opportunities for his teammates. Hamilton was explosive and did well to attack the outside or inside shoulders of the blocker based on his alignment.
- The Rams running backs are good, and the depth is almost top-shelf. Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter continued to run well while Cody Schrader was a key part of the Rams' push for victory late in the game. I love the roles they have begun to establish, and while Schrader may not be a 53-man player, he could be an asset on the practice squad or elsewhere.
