Should Sean McVay Name Stetson Bennett as Rams QB2?
Stetson Bennett talked his talk and walked his walk, seemingly wrapping up his preseason last Saturday with a desperate comeback that produced the game-winning touchdown with only seconds remaining in the game.
Bennett has been fantastic throughout training camp, joint practices, and in two preseason victories. He's been smart with the football, using his underrated mobility and improved footwork to pick up first down after first down on his way to leading the Rams to multiple scores.
Bennett has also flashed the arm talent, making critical throws through tight seams. Thus, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano posed a thought.
"If all is well with Stafford, perhaps Garoppolo should be worried about Bennett’s recent improvements because it’s not a given the Rams will keep three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster," wrote Manzano. "Then again, it might say a lot that the team decided to protect Garoppolo by keeping him on the sideline and having Bennett play the entirety of the exhibition matchup against their crosstown rivals."
QB Questions
So, should Garoppolo worry and since the Rams are likely to keep three quarterbacks on their roster, should they continue to ride the hot hand and anoint Bennett as QB2?
They should continue to ride the hot hand and keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the QB2. Garoppolo's performance against the Saints in joint practice has lingered inside the minds of many, but that is simply because that practice lacks context.
The Rams used a basic playbook to not reveal anything to their NFC foe, a foe they play this season. If we rewind the tape, it was Garoppolo, operating an offense tailored to his skill set, that was dominating the secondary.
Garoppolo was flawless against Dallas, a team that had its starting defense (devoid of Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs) on the field.
Bennett has looked good in these last playoff games, but keep in mind that there were some errors and some poor throws made by Bennett against opposition fighting for roster spots.
I like Bennett a lot. He's done the work, he hasn't complained and the improvment is evident. However, timing is everything and Bennett isn't readt to take that step up...yet.
Give it a year and Bennett could be on the verge of being the Rams' long term backup, potentially lining himself up for another 18 years of minimal damage and NFL paychecks.
In the meantime, Garoppolo has the hot hand in practice and should be QB2.
