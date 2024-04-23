Rams News: Sean McVay Hints At What LA's Prioritizing With First Round Pick
The Los Angeles Rams currently hold the No. 19 overall pick in the draft, and many analysts have pegged the team to be aiming to draft a defensive star like edge rusher Laiatu Latu of UCLA. There is also Chop Robinson from Penn State to think about.
Despite many mock drafts indicating that the Rams could go for a defensive standout, head coach Sean McVay has given some insight about who the team could be targeting with their first round sel
Adam Grosband posted on X indicating that McVay told reporters about his plans in targeting an offensive player. McVay stated, ""eah, I get excited about offensive players but I get excited about defensive players, too."
The response was definitely some coach speak given to quell his answering the question in a way that would tip off teams about the Rams plans. However, general manager Les Snead was a bit more transparent, as he stated, "Players who score touchdowns are important in this league, I'd keep that in mind."
The Rams were a heavily focused defensive team last season, as perennial quarterback nightmare Aaron Donald was still on the team. He has since retired, leaving the door open for a draft pick like the aforementioned Latu and Robinson selections. Still, McVay and Snead could be wanting to make the offense a bit more of the focal point in 2024, and the team could aim to draft a wide receiver with the No. 19 overall pick.
The team already has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but imagine if they had Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU or Xavier Worthy from Texas. Either way, the Rams are in a great position to land a day-one starter with their first-round selection.
More Rams: Rams News: How LA's "Next Aaron Donald" Is Handling Pressure Of Expectations