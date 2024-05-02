Rams News: Timing Revealed for LA's Offseason Workout Program Dates
The dates have been revealed for the rest of the Los Angeles Rams' offseason workouts. The Rams began their voluntary offseason workouts, or OTAs, on April 15.
The Rams will hold their first rookie minicamp on May 10-11. All NFL teams are allowed to hold a seven-week rookie development program, but they are only allowed to hold this program on weekdays, except for during this minicamp. The rest of the program can begin on May 13, per NFL Football Operations.
This rookie minicamp will offer the chance for the Rams rookies to get adjusted to their new team and the NFL. The Rams draft class, comprising of defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, running back Blake Corum, safety Kamren Kichens, edge rusher Brennan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, kicker Joshua Harty, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, center Beaux Limmer, and guard KT Leveston, will be there along with their undrafted free agent class.
The Rams will also hold four more OTAs in May, and one more in June. These will be held on May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, and June 3-6. They will finally hold their mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.
Following OTAs and minicamps, the next main event for the Rams this offseason is training camp, which will begin in July.
