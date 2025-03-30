Is Rams' Aaron Donald Most Dominant Player of All-Time?
Outside of maybe Lawrence Taylor, no argument could claim there was a more dominant, more feared football player in NFL history than Rams legend and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
For those blessed enough to witness him on the football field, the way teams would have to scheme their entire offensive game plan around stopping Donald is a testament to his skill, work ethic, talent, grit, and desire.
Donald, like the legend he is, went out on top. He didn't play till the wheels fell off, no one saw a decreased version of him, and for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, not only did he leave the Rams in a much better place than how he found them, he also set up the next the generation of Rams defensive linemen to be great, allowing a seamless transition into retirement.
Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith recently released a list of PFF records that are regarded as the most unbreakable. At the top of the list is Donald for the most consecutive 90.0-plus graded seasons. Donald has ten, as he graded higher than 90 every year of his career.
"Aaron Donald — in simple terms — was the most dominant NFL player of the past 20 years." Wrote Smith. "The 13th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was elite from the start, earning a 90.2 PFF overall grade in his rookie season with the Rams to rank second among 215 qualifying interior defenders."
"Donald was the No. 1-ranked interior defender in the NFL every year from 2015-2021, grading no lower than 92.9 in any of those seasons. He generated 100-plus pressures in four of those campaigns despite playing primarily inside as a defensive tackle."
"The future Hall of Famer retired at the end of 2023 after yet another elite season (90.8), making it 10 straight years (his whole career) that he finished with a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade. That type of elite consistency and ability to stay healthy over a decade is unheard of — and what makes Donald arguably the greatest defensive player in the history of the NFL."
Dominance of the highest degree.
