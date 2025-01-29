If Aaron Donald Desires a Return to Football, 2025 Will be His Only Chance
There is nothing left for Aaron Donald to prove.
One of the greatest defenders to grace the NFL, Donald's resume speaks for itself and the only thing preventing his admission into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is time.
While the Super Bowl champion enjoyed his first year of retirement surrounded by the love of his family and the perks earned through being the most dominant player of a generation, if there was any inkling within him to play again, Donald needs to do so this offseason or that window may be closed forever.
It's hard to never say never but it is extremely unlikely Donald could take a two-year-long break and then return to the NFL. We have seen players attempt to come back after a multi-year break and they do not look good. The body is not meant to pause physical activity for that long. However, players take a one-year break all the time and look great in their return.
For Donald, he would be walking back into a perfect situation. If Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp return, the Rams have a team ready to contend and since the Rams already have a devastating defensive line, he would be able to slide back into the team without issues. Donald would not be an every down player and would probably only be brought in for passing situations.
The good news is that the Rams need depth, Chris Shula knows how to draw up different pressures and everyone wants to play with him. Donald does not need to fear he's taking away an opportunity because if you asked every member of the Rams defensive line if they would want to play with Donald, it's a yes across the board. Because he is human, Donald may often forget he is a hero to many, including to every pass rusher who are still privileged enough to put on the pads.
For Donald himself, he needs to make sure he has nothing left to give this game. Regret is a hard thing to have and if the Rams win next year's Super Bowl, will he be okay watching the on-field celebrations from the press box? If he is, then we look forward to celebrating his induction into Canton in a few years. If he is not and if that fire still burns, Donald has only a few months to get ready for a final hoorah.
And if there were any questions if the Rams would want him back, the team kept his locker ready for him.
