Rams' Jared Verse, Aaron Donald Have Hilarious Back-And-Forth
The Rams' teams of before and now have always been defined by the competitive, confident characters who command their defenses. Unfortunately for Rams fans, they were robbed of seeing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald line up alongside ,NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and while that remains a tragedy that the two never became teammates, that doesn't mean they don't know how to get the best out of each other.
Make no mistake, Verse has never been one to stay silent, and when he strongly feels a certain way, he'll say exactly what he's thinking. He'll also back it up. So it truly was no surprise that during Verse's interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Verse took a hilarious shot at the franchise legend and the light weight Donald moves in his "little Instagram posts" when asked if Verse gets to work out with Donald.
“No, he don’t want that. He’s not ready for that. He’s not ready for that,” Verse said. “That little 500 bench he had. He’s not ready for that. I’ll be moving weight. I’ll be moving weight. Whenever he’s ready for a workout – I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the dumbbell benches. He can get at me whenever he’s ready.”
Donald, who has maintained his fitness levels in retirement, remaining a workout junkie to the point many have asked if Donald wants to return to the NFL took to Instagram to tell Verse to put his money where his mouth is.
“Somebody put the word out. I’m lookin’ for you, Verse!” Donald yelled from his home gym. “I’m lookin’ for you! Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk. That’s it. Nothing much, big dog. Just a little conversation. Put up a little weights, do a little cardio. The old man retirement workout. Put you through it, see what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on. I just want to talk.”
This recent banter between franchise legend and franchise superstar exemplifies the closeness Donald has with the organization that loves him. The Rams drafted Verse because he exemplified the Donald set of standards and there's a reason the defensive line showed up and showed out in front of Donald during their NFC Wild Card game against Minnesota.
So now we wait for Verse to respond. Knowing him, he's probably already on the way to Donald's house.
