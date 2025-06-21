Insider Sheds Light on Jalen Ramsey Timeline
Jalen Ramsey grew up in Nashville, played collegiately at Florida State and currently appears on the roster of an NFL team in the Eastern Time Zone. But as Adam Schefter said Friday, Ramsey’s heart is near the Pacific Ocean.
“So, I would say this,” Schefter said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, “that the Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey, and I think that a trade there will get done. The question is, when does it get done? Does it get done next week, the week after, prior to the start of training camp?
“I don't know exactly when it's going to be, but Jalen Ramsey will get traded. It'll be, I would expect, before the start of training camp. We'll see how it shakes out, where he goes. I think he would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles, Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that, and we'll see how that happens.”
In other words, if he’d rather go to the Chargers, the only time he’ll see Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers is Week 10 when Pittsburgh visits SoFi Stadium. While Jaire Alexander signed with Baltimore, Ramsey made a handful of social-media moves this week that some interpreted as ominous signals that he’s preparing to join the Steelers.
There’s no need to send such signals in the direction of Sean McVay and the Rams, who don’t appear desperate to add cornerback help. The head coach said this week from the team’s Maui minicamp that the team remains in discussions but obstacles are preventing substantial progress.
Progress in trade talks might include the Dolphins agreeing to take on at least a portion of Ramsey’s salary in 2025. Ramsey, 31, is scheduled to make $25.1 million this season, according to Over the Cap. He’s also due to count $16.7 million against Miami’s salary cap.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed before the draft that Miami is seeking to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler. The calendar change to June, which lessened the impact for potential suitors needing to absorb his guaranteed salary, figured to heat up talks. However, Ramsey remains on the Dolphins’ roster only a month before veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22.
Should the Rams acquire Ramsey, he’d become one of few NFL players obtained by the same organization in multiple trades.
In October of 2019, Les Snead got Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He sent the Rams’ first-round selection in 2020 (which wound up as No. 20, K'Lavon Chaisson), the Rams’ 2021 first-round pick (25th overall, Travis Etienne) and a 2021 fourth-round selection (130th overall, subsequently traded, Robert Rochell) to Jacksonville.
Ramsey played all or parts of four seasons (2019-22) in Los Angeles, posting 10 interceptions, and played a key role in the team’s 2021 Super Bowl championship.
