The Fumble That Changed the Rams' Week 4 Fortunes
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were fortunate on Sunday as Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell single-handedly erased 14 points off the board for Indianapolis. Not only did he get called for holding on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run but on a deep shot by Daniel Jones, Mitchell turned a brilliant moment into ultimate disaster.
On the catch, not only did Emmanuel Forbes, who had Mitchell in coverage, fail to prevent Mitchell from making the catch, as Mitchell advanced upfield, Forbes couldn't bring Mitchell to the ground.
To make things worse, Forbes body blocked Kam Curl from making the play, giving Mitchell a free lane to the end zone. While Mitchell was racing down the sidelines, he started his celebration but would end up losing control of the football at the one yard line as the lose ball went through the endzone for a touchback. Instead of six points, the Rams gained possession of the ball without touching it.
After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinion on the incident.
Sean McVay
“Sometimes the football gods are smiling down on you," stated McVay. "Some things that maybe haven't gone your way in the previous week so we'll take it. Don't ask me about that. Don't put a cloud over it. Otherwise, a sunny day right there.”
Colts head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Daniel Jones spoke on the play as well.
Shane Steichen
“It's hard to explain in that situation but we have a lot of faith in ‘AD’ [Adonai Mitchell] and this is a bump in the road for him. He's going to bounce back and we have a lot of confidence in his abilities.”
Daniel Jones
“I think first, he made a heck of a catch on that play to get to the ball there," stated Jones. "Incredible, incredible catch. Tough play for sure. After such a tremendous effort and just lost the ball there at the end, but I feel for him. I know he hurts with that, but he'll bounce back and he's a hardworking guy."
"He's in there every day grinding so we all have a lot of faith in ‘AD’ (WR Adonai Mitchell) and I'll continue to have a ton of faith in ‘AD’. One play doesn't define any ball game. We didn't do enough today to win the game.”
Jones also mentioned what he said to Mitchell following the play.
“I think just making sure he knows I'm going to keep coming to him and keep counting on him and communicate that to him. He cares a lot about this. He works hard. He's one of those guys, so you know just kind of encourage him to play the next play, move forward and that's the communication there. But like I said, one play doesn't define the game.”
The Rams would win the contest by seven points.
