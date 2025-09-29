Rams' Tutu Atwell Breaks Down Game-Winning Touchdown
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianapolis Colts in week four action. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium before the organization opened up the locker room, with various players providing their take on the action.
During the game, Atwell recorded the biggest play which was an 88-yard touchdown recption which would be the game-winner. After the game, Atwell spoke to reporters.
During the week, several members of the Rams shared their opinions on Atwell.
Q: How does Tutu Atwell add to the offense aside from showing up in the stat column?
“I think it's huge," stated Puka Nacua. "I know there are times where Tutu’s in the quarterback meetings with me. We're in there having communication and his ability to understand every position in our offense I think is his skillset. It’s a strength to his skillset as well as being a vertical threat. One, his hands make it possible for every route to be run."
"That’s something that is exciting for us in our room when we watch him because not everybody has the speed, but his ability to play aggressive to the ball is something that I enjoy watching from a part of his game. It impacts everybody because he's known for being the smaller guy that is just tracking the ball 45-yards down the field, but somebody who's not scared to step into across the middle and snag that ball.”
Q: How do you involve Tutu Atwell more in the passing game?
“Tutu's doing everything that's being asked within the framework of each and every single play," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur. "For the first three weeks, I couldn't ask for more in the way he approaches it and what he does. Now, I know the stat sheet doesn't show it, but I do think he's been extremely valuable in other ways right now and in the pass game because of the threat that he poses."
"It's a 17-game season, hopefully more for us. There's a long way to go. We are at the start of this marathon right now and you guys have all seen Tutu perform at a high level. His time is going to come. I don't know when, but it will come. I believe in that guy and more importantly, his teammates do.”
