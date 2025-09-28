Rams Win a Magical Nail-Biter Against Colts
INGLEWOOD, Ca. In Week Four NFL Action, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianpolis Colts at home with both teams looking to pick up ground in their divisional battle. A win for the Rams would set up a game for first place in the division on Thursday and a win for the Colts would keep them on top of the AFC South. Here's the story of the contest.
First Quarter
The Indianapolis Colts would get the ball first and Daniel Jos woul slowly drive up field. However, he took an unnecessary shot, didn't have the arm strength or touch and a deep ball from Jones was intercepted by Kam Curl. That's Jones' first turnover and Curl's first interception on the season.
The Rams would proceed to go on a drive with Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua making solid gains. However, a holding penalty would stall out the drive. Joshua Karty his a field goal to take an early lead.
The next Colts drive would start midfield as Anthony Gould hit an opening on the ensuing kick, an opening he saw on the first kick of the game. Special Teams miscues continued to plague the team as Jones would target Tyler Warren, taking the ball to the Rams 25 yard line. The Colts would then be called for offensive pass interference before Kamren Kinchens dropped a second interception.
The Rams would hold the Colts to three and the game would be tied up with under five minutes in the first.
On the Rams next drive, they would have fourth and one from their own 45 yard line. McVay went for it, a call I wholeheartedly agree with but ran QB sneak with Matthew Stafford. Despite originally being given the first down, the Colts challenged and replay would overturn the ruling. Colts ball. The Colts would advance the ball to the edge of the red zone to end the quarter.
Second Quarter
The Colts came out with a vision and that vision was to give Jonathan Taylor the ball. The Colts were able to take the ball to the Rams' two yard line, even giving the ball to Warren on a direct snap like his Penn State days. However, the Rams held the Colts to fourth and one. They decided to go heavy, lining up Warren as a fullback, calling fullback dive as Warren busted into the end zone.
The Rams would respond by going on a drive as Nacua continued to produce. Nacua would burn the Colts secondary again deep to place the Rams in the red zone for the first time in the game. Then, in what is becoming a common theme, they would commit a penalty, pushing them out of the red zone.
The Rams had the ball at the Colts' 13 yard line with first and ten. The drive would end at the Colts' 19 yard line as they once again entered the red zone, only to settle for three. The Rams would force a three-and-out on the next drive by Indianapolis. The problem for the Rams was after a beautiful punt, they would start the drive at their own four yard line.
Two Minutes
I don't know if it's timing or touch but Stafford's passes have been off to everyone but Puka Nacua. Stafford and Tyler Higbee just missed a deep shot that would've been an easy six but once Stafford started to throw to a spot instead of dialing up a moving target, he was once again on the money, taking the Rams to the Colts' 21-yard line with 32 seconds left in the half.
The Colts would be forced to take a timeout and with the extra time to think, the offense came out and...surrendered a sack. Despite the setback, a screen pass to Nacua and then a spiked football set the Rams up at the Colts' ten yard line before Davante Adams scored his third touchdown in three games, finally making his first scoring grab in the red zone. Rams took a 13-10 lead into the half.
Third Quarter
The Rams would get the ball to start but their drive would quickly stall out at midfield, forcing the team to punt.
A Bad Moment Followed by a Historically Awful Sequence
The Colts would see receiver Adonai Mitchell lined up one on one against Emmanuel Forbes and would be targeted deep. Forbes would give up the completion and then would not only fail to bring Mitchell down, in his attempt to tackle, Forbes' body swung out of position, blocking Kam Curl from making the play.
As a result, Mitchell had a free lane to the end zone and took it, only for him to inexplicably lose possession of the ball in what appears to be a premature celebration, fumbling it out of the end zone for a touchback.
The Rams, with new life, quickly punted the ball. The Rams defense would respond by forcing a quick three-and-out. The Rams offense would not return the favor, also quickly punting.
The Rams defense would again force a three-and-out after Jared Verse lined up over the Colts' center, timed the snap, got a running start and bulldozed the center into Middle Earth, forcing Daniel Jones into an intentional ground call.
The Rams offense would again go three-and-out. The quarter would end with the Colts having possession of the ball at midfield.
Fourth Quarter
The Colts offense opened the final frame with purpose, taking the ball to the Rams' two-yard line via a Tyler Warren reception. They would score a touchdown on the following play to take the lead.
On the ensuing possession, a failed handoff from Stafford to Williams caused a fumble. Before people start blaming Williams, Williams was about to get wacked before he could secure the ball because that's how much instant penetration the Colts' were able to get. The Colts recovered, started the drive in the red zone, and gained -3 yards, having to settle for another field goal.
The Rams would start their next drive down seven points. They gave the ball to Stafford and he started slicing and dicing the defense, only to be pushed back by another holding call. Stafford would respond with a massive first down throw to Davante Adams.
The Rams, having picked up the pace between snaps, schemed up Tutu Atwell for an end zone shot, Atwell hit his move perfectly, forcing a penalty that took the Rams into the red zone. The Rams would then commit another penalty to take them out of the red zone.
Stafford would have third and 13 at the 20, hitting Puka Nacua on a screen to get to fourth and two. The Rams would go for it, throwing to Nacua for the score. With the game tied up, the Colts had 3:20 to win the game and the defense needed a stop.
The Colts immediately went to Warren and with a catch plus a penalty, the Colts had the ball near midfield and despite the Rams defense rising up, Quentin Lake would be called for pass interference. On the following play, Jonathan Taylor would take it the house, only for his score to be called back due to holding on Adonai Michell. That's 14 points Mitchell essentially erased from the Colts' score.
With new life, the Rams would strip sack Daniel Jones and despite the Colts recovering the ball, they sat at third and 28 when the two-minute warning hit.
The Final Two Minutes
The Colts would punt after giving Taylor the ball to push the Rams deep in their own territory. Tutu Atwell decided he wanted to call game, burning the Colts for an 88 yard touchdown score. The Colts went from being up to being down seven points in a matter of plays.
The Colts had three timeouts from their 11 yard line. As the Colts moved the ball upfield, Jones made another terrible throw with Curl intercepting him again. The Rams would proceed to pick up the first down, putting the game on ice. Rams win 27-20.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE