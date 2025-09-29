Sean McVay Reacts to Rams' Stellar Win Over Colts
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianapolis Colts in week four action. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium before the organization opened up the locker room, with various players providing their take on the action.
Watch Sean McVay's Post-Game Press Conference Below
Throughout the week, Sean McVay shared his thoughts on various Indianapolis Colts' players.
Q: Does Colts’ QB Daniel Jones look like the same player that he faced a few years ago?
“He's a stud. I think what he's doing is he's seeing the field well," stated McVay. "I think [Head Coach] Shane [Steichen] does an excellent job of being able to cater to player strengths. You look at it and he's playing in rhythm and he's playing on time. They’re a really well-orchestrated unit. They do a lot of really good things. He has the mobility to be able to make you pay as a runner, but I think he's reading well with his feet. He throws the ball with great accuracy and anticipation."
"He’s had some really good glimpses with his tenure with the Giants. I know from talking to [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin [O’Connell] how much he enjoyed being with him in Minnesota. It’s been impressive to watch their overall operation with [Quarterback] Daniel [Jones] leading the way. Then, [Running Back] Jonathan Taylor, their skill players and their offensive line, there are no weaknesses. It's why they're the best offense in the league through three weeks.”
Q: Do you believe Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor is similar to Eagles’ RB Saquon Barkley?
“Oh, yeah. He’s excellent," stated McVay. "He’s a slash runner. He’s a homerun hitter. They do a great job. He's got a great feeling where if you give him a vertical seam, he gets clean to the second level, and then he's even had some dirty runs where he'll make people miss and then end up coming out the gate for 50 yards or he can take it to the house. He is special. He's dynamic. It's going to be a similar theme in terms of having to get 11 hats to the football because of how great this guy is.”
