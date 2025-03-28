Analyst Has Baffling Take on Rams' Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua has made some recent comments claiming that he does not intend to play professional football past the age of 30.
For some reason, his comments have sparked an issue for some in sports media. One person in particular, Fox Sports' Craig Carton suggested trading Nacua on Breakfast Ball.
"I hate that, that's disgusting, I would trade him today." Carton said about Nacua's retirement plans. "What are we doing? You're 23 years old, and you're already talking about when I want to retire? Playing professional football is a privilege, not a right. You should be grateful that you get to earn the money you make to play professional football. When you're a 23-year-old kid and you're talking about retirement? You can't play for me."
The good news for Rams fans is that Les Snead is the Rams general manager, not Carton.
Carton's host Greg Jennings said it best in his retort.
"Spoken like someone who's never been a professional athlete."
There are three things to say.
One. Puka Nacua's plan is to play about seven more NFL seasons. That would be nine seasons in total. Cooper Kupp is entering year nine right now, and he has over $90 million in career earnings. Nacua will be just fine.
Aaron Donald played ten seasons. Anyone questioning his commitment to the game? His greatness as a player? His place in NFL history?
Secondly, Carton is out of touch with the reality of today's NFL. Not many players play more than eight professional seasons; in fact, the league average is about 3.3, so his outrage is unwarranted. His desire to trade away one of the best receivers in football, who proved his dedication by rushing back from injury, is senseless.
It's not a privilege to play in the NFL. It's a job that is earned. The money made in the NFL is also earned by players who produce a product that generates billions of dollars annually.
The third and perhaps the most important point. Nacua realizes football isn't everything, and it does get a bit bewildering to a point when people do not realize that.
Seven years is a long time but it's not a lifetime, just like football isn't a lifetime commitment either.
