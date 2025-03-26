Analyst Sounds Off on Puka Nacua's Retirement Statement
Rams star receiver Puka Nacua made some noise when he stated that he wanted to retire by age 30. On the Join the Lobby Podcast, Nacua revealed the reasons behind his decision.
"I want to retire at the age of 30." Said Nacua. "I'm 23 right now, I'm going into year three. I think of Aaron Donald, like man to go out on top, I think it would be super cool. But also, I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure. But also, like, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them,”
Despite Nacua making a very reasonable response to the question, emulating words said by other players in the past, Nacua's public statements have not been well received be some.
"Don't love it," said FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd on "The Herd. "NFL general managers, they're not looking for work-life balance. They don't care. They want you to be obsessed. And I think it actually puts a light on Puka."
So general managers and teams want players obsessed to a point. There are a lot of bad stories of former players who were not ready to handle life after football. No one wants that. It doesn't put a light on Nacua, only if he's negotiating a third contract.
"What if, next year, he's got more than a few drops? He misses a couple games in a row? Maybe he's just protecting his body over team. You introduce questions you don't need to introduce," Cowherd said.
If he has a few drops next season, he's still on his rookie deal. If he drops a lot of balls, regardless of contract, he's gone. There aren't any questions to introduce. Nacua rushed back from injury to play Minnesota on Thursday night, and despite a lower body injury and rust, his plays of screen passes turned the Rams' season around.
"Nobody's looking for humanity," Cowherd said. "They're looking for 18, 19 games. 120 catches playing hurt. That's what they're looking for. You gotta play hurt, this is not baseball. There's a game tomorrow. There's not. My groin, yah. Get over it. Everybody's hurts."
Nacua said nothing wrong, and while Cowherd may come under fire for his words, it's important to remember we're all humans. Humans have different priorities, they make mistakes. It is our individuality that makes us strong but coming together for a cause, that's what makes us great and for Nacua, the way he comes through for his team gives him unquestioned respect from the organization.
