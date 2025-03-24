When Rams' Puka Nacua Plans to Retire
Rams receiver Puka Nacua recently went on the Join The Lobby podcast to discuss his career goals and his post-football future. For many athletes, more specifically, for many football players, ball is life and that transition away from the game becomes one of the more challenging parts of their life.
For Nacua, his plans are set as the star pass catcher has zero plans to play beyond the age of 30, citing Aaron Donald's retirement as the blueprint for his own.
"I want to retire at the age of 30." Said Nacua. "I'm 23 right now, I'm going into year three. I think of Aaron Donald, like man to go out on top, I think it would be super cool. But also, I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure. But also, like, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them,”
Nacua has two brothers, Samson and Kai, with both had stints in the NFL and the USFL. Nacua also has mentioned in the past that his mother Penina and his late father Lionel are massive sources of inspiration and motivation for his career and life so it makes sense that he wants to follow in their footsteps.
Nacua also expressed his desire to be physically healthy in retirement so he can be present for his kids in every way as another reason he wants to hang the cleats up early.
Nacua also detailed his post-career plans outside his intentions for fatherhood, stating that he would like to join the food industry one day. It's just an idea he's exploring but Nacua mentioned wanting to bring his mother's recipes to the public, producing them in a restaurant setting. Nacua emphasized that he didn't want her to cook because then he couldn't hang out with her.
Nacua also expressed an interest in the Utah real estate market, a potential side area for him to expertise in.
He's got his priorities in order and considering he only turns 24 this year, he has six years to secure generational wealth.
