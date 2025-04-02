Analyzing the Composition of the Rams' Roster
Over the past few seasons, the Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best teams in the league. The Rams front office has done a solid job of trading for players and, more recently, drafting productive players in the NFL Draft. Their success has led them to the top of the league.
Still, there is room for the Rams to improve, as there is a gap between them and the truly elite teams. However, the Rams are not that far off. Los Angeles appears to be on the right track, making arguably the most significant free agency move of any team in the league.
Pro Football Network recently analyzed the composition of every team in the National Football League, ranking where each team falls in several categories, including the percentage of players drafted by the team, players signed in free agency, and average age.
"The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the more extreme roster constructions for years under Les Snead. While the Rams aren’t nearly as dismissive towards draft picks as they were a few years ago, the Rams still have the second-highest proportion of Day 3 and undrafted players," PFN said.
"Coupled with their high rate of homegrown talent, that’s a reflection of a top-heavy team that has chosen to pay a few stars while leaning on very cheap rookie contracts to fill out the roster. That’s especially true on defense, where Los Angeles currently has the cheapest defense by cash spending ($60.3 million) according to Spotrac."
PFN noted that the Rams will likely soon have to concern themselves with life after Stafford, as Father Time is undefeated, and the veteran quarterback is on the backend of his career.
"At some point, Matthew Stafford’s retirement could cause the Rams to change directions, especially if his contract is replaced with a rookie quarterback deal. Los Angeles is in a good spot to pivot since Stafford is the only one with a cap hit above $20 million this year (ignoring Cooper Kupp’s dead money). In a couple years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see defensive stars like Jared Verse and Kobie Turner get paid to make the defense the Rams’ more expensive unit," PFN said.
Also, make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please let us know your takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.