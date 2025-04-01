Les Snead Opens Up on Rams' Adding Davante Adams
The Los Angeles Rams made arguably the biggest signing in free agency of any team in the National Football League this offseason. By swapping veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp out with Davante Adams, the Rams undoubtedly upgraded at the position with one offseason move.
The Rams were determined to improve their roster after losing to a more talented Philadelphia Eagles team in the playoffs. After restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, the Rams were able to add more pieces around Stafford, who is still one of the best QBs in the league.
Adding Adams could be the move that gets the Rams further in the postseason a year from now. The Rams believe it is a win-now move that will help them do just that. Rams' general manager Les Snead spoke at the owners' meetings about how signing Adams came about.
“It was probably the week of the Super Bowl. Sean [McVay] was at the Super Bowl,” Snead said. “I was rejuvenating in Hawaii, I like to call it. Because I am a competitor, I hate going to the Super Bowl when you’re not in it, and most years you’re not in it," Snead said.
“That was the first time where, oh maybe the [New York] Jets are gonna move on from Davante,” Snead said. “So I know Sean and I talked during that week. Especially if we continue partnering with Matthew [Stafford], that’d be a nice piece of the puzzle to add.”
After playing for subpar teams for the past three seasons, the veteran wide receiver is set to join a Rams team that may be a Super Bowl contender next season. Snead noted that Stafford was thrilled to add a wide receiver of Adams' caliber this season to help lighten the load.
“I think he was really, really jacked,” Snead said. “Sean likes to sit with his players, walk through, ‘OK, if we bring Davante on, this is what I’m thinking. What do you think?’ You start thinking about chemistry of the room, and if you put all the pieces together and help them work together, collaborate, and let Sean deploy the pieces on the chess table. And Matthew and that group has to go execute," Snead said.
