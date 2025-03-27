Arch Manning Is a Perfect Fit For Rams
At the Texas Longhorns Pro Day, Rams GM Les Snead was photographed speaking with quarterback Arch Manning. Manning, who is taking over the starting job from Quinn Ewers, is projected to come out of school after next season in anticipation of being a first-round pick.
While there is a lot of time, Manning coming to the Rams makes a lot of sense from both sides. From a tools standpoint, there is a lot to love. The man has the Manning touch on the football. It's not as consistent as his uncle's and grandfather's yet, but it's clearly there and with more reps that consistency should come.
He's got a strong arm, he is coachable, he is able to operate in a variety of formations, his throw of a fade route is a beauty, he's very mobile to the point where he is able to gain yards downfield, but more importantly, he's fast enough to extend plays.
Texas during the latter half of the season started to bring him in during read option plays, so something to keep an eye out for is if he's gotten faster. Manning will take a step up in quality of competition this year as the full-time starter, so we have to see if he's ready, but if he is, the Rams are a perfect fit for him.
Los Angeles is a massive media market, but not to the point that it could turn detrimental if Manning struggles early. It's not New York, and while Los Angeles always craves another sports star, they can wait as they have other sports to pay attention to.
However, the Los Angeles community embraces it's stars and Manning has star written all over him. He's a perfect fit for Sean McVay's spread offense, and McVay could utilize the pistol formation a lot more with him than Stafford due to Manning's mobility.
He wouldn't have to start right away with either Stafford or Jimmy Garoppolo likely being QB1 in 2026, which would give Manning time to develop.
The Rams have a solid foundation at offensive line, they'll likely have both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and the defense will provide the support he needs.
From a money standpoint, if his fifth-year is exercised, assuming he'll be a first-round pick, his extension wouldn't kick in until 2031, long after the Rams have paid their big time players.
Manning could bring in the next era of excellent Rams football.
Find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE