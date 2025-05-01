The Rams' Biggest Need Following the NFL Draft
After a productive start to free agency, Los Angeles Rams entered the NFL Draft already having one of the best rosters in the National Football League. Los Angeles made several moves, including adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, that place them among the league's best.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network analayzed all of the biggest needs of every team in the NFL. Xie believes the Rams' group of cornerbacks is their biggest area of need after the completion of the NFL Draft.
"After finishing 27th in defensive pass success rate last season, it looks like the Los Angeles Rams are ready to run it back in the secondary. The Rams kept nearly all their defensive backs from 2024, as each of Los Angeles’ top seven DBs by snaps played last season are on the current roster. That doesn’t even include Derion Kendrick, who missed all of last year with a torn ACL but started 18 games his first two seasons," Xie said.
Still, the Rams need improvement in many facets of the game.
"Still, it’s fair to ask if that level of continuity is a good thing. Los Angeles ranked 24th in yards per attempt allowed to wide receivers (8.4), while also giving up the fourth-most touchdowns (20). Even when the pass rush did get home, the secondary didn’t always hold up its end of the bargain. The Rams ranked 18th in yards per attempt allowed (6.2) when the opposing QB was pressured, reflecting the secondary’s below-average playmaking," Xie said.
"Nevertheless, the Rams didn’t draft a single defensive back this year. Some of that was due to only holding six picks, though cornerback did look like one of the team’s top needs on paper. A reunion with Jalen Ramsey looks even more necessary given how the draft unfolded for Los Angeles."
While the Rams could use help at several positions, overall, they have one of the best rosters in the league. However, cornerback is undoubtedly a concern for the Rams, as it is already a position of need. They are one injury at the position away from disaster.
Please let us know your thoughts on our content when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Go on and also make sure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and you will find all of our stories!