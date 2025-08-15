McVay Gives Massive Opportunity to One Member of the Rams
Los Angeles Rams' Assistant Head Coach/ Passing Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant has been with the Rams for six seasons. He has previously spent time as the Rams' cornerbacks coach after serving as the Detroit Lions' defensive backs coach.
Pleasant has aspirations of one day becoming a head coach, and while it may only be the preseason, he will be granted the chance to elevate his preparation and duties leading up to the Rams' second preseason game.
Following training camp, Pleasant explained what the most significant difference he has experienced under his temporarily elevated role.
"Being able to coach all 22. [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay gives me the opportunity to really impact both the offense and the defensive side of the field. I've always done that since I've been here, but I think now being Assistant Head Coach, you're able to actually get in deep and develop the relationships with a lot of the younger players as well as the veterans," Pleasant said.
"Sometimes you see me in practice roaming around, and I thank Coach [McVay] all the time for the opportunity to be able to do that. And he says it's been earned, which I'm very, very thankful for. Anytime you can see the game from offense and defense, and then my role is to try to be more involved with special teams as well, because I know when sitting in that role, everyone's looking at you in the best manner possible.”
Pleasant noted how grateful he is for the opportunity that McVay is giving him this preseason. It may not seem like a big deal, but it is undoubtedly a big deal for Pleasant.
“I'm a big believer that preparation and opportunity meet together will take care of themselves. I’ve prepared for this moment for time. I’m very thankful again for the opportunity. Coach Sean knows that my end goal is one day to be at this podium like him," Pleasant said.
"When you have that perspective and you know what you want to do and you know how to do it, then it allows you to do your role. Sometimes, when opportunities like this catch people off guard, they try to do too much instead of being themselves. This organization has allowed me to have the opportunity to be my best self to represent this organization as best I could and hope that some good can come out of this opportunity.”