Are the Rams Ignoring Early Warning Signs in Training Camp?
The Los Angeles Rams have reason to believe they are Super Bowl contenders this season, after making several additions this offseason. However, Los Angeles also has a few issues that must be corrected.
Every team has warning flags, as no team is perfect. Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com recently listed five teams that have warning flags in training camp.
The Rams may have one of the biggest red flags of any team in the league after Stafford's back issues caused him to miss practices.
"The good news in Los Angeles is the Rams quarterback is apparently nearing a return to practice after missing all of training camp thus far with an aggravated disc in his back. The bad news is that Stafford did not practice on Monday -- contrary to what head coach Sean McVay anticipated over the weekend -- because he didn't feel good enough entering the day," Chadiha said.
Early Troubles?
"All of this underscores the larger point that back injuries can be tricky, especially for a player entering his 17th NFL campaign at age 37. The Rams are coming into this season with legitimate Super Bowl hopes that ride on this team limiting injuries. Health woes played a major role in Los Angeles starting 1-4 last season, and Stafford wasn't one of the players dealing with significant issues (star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were the most notable guys in that group)."
Chadiha noted that the Rams went to great lengths to retain Stafford after he briefly reportedly considered retirement. The Rams' front office also went to great lengths to continue building their offense around Stafford. Los Angeles must address their issues the best they can.
"The Rams obviously can ill-afford to have Stafford go down for prolonged stretches. They can't even have him compromised or playing through something as painful as a back problem can be, not after the offseason addition of wide receiver Davante Adams made this offense as dangerous as it's been since Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season," Chadiha said.
"McVay was encouraged by the way Stafford performed in a throwing session on Saturday, which opened the door for him to return to the field. What we don't know is whether one awkward twist or a vicious tackle might undo all that progress once the games turn real."
