Rams HC Sean McVay Has His Eyes On These Players
The Los Angeles Rams are working hard in training camp to help kickstart what has the potential a special season. Los Angeles is expected to match up well against nearly every week.
Following training camp, Sean McVay made it clear that he plans to continue thoroughly assessing the team's roster. The Rams will have time to improve over the rest of the preseason. However, by the time they take the field in Week 2 of the preseason.
“Yeah, I'm looking at them all. I think one of the things you mentioned... I got asked about the runners. I'm looking forward to watching [Running Back] Blake [Corum], watching [Running Back] Jarquez Hunter, and [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] and those guys run," McVay said.
"Looking forward to seeing our outside linebackers play. Obviously, we know [Linebacker Jared] Verse and [Linebacker Byron Young] ‘BY’ are solidified. There's a lot of great competition behind those guys for a lot of different roles and responsibilities based on the personnel that we're in, and that's another spot that I'm looking for.”
McVay noted that he is especially interested in his team's group of running backs, as the Rams have more than a few backs who can help their cause this season. The Rams will lean on their group of backs, especially early in the season, as Matthew Stafford works his way back into the mix.
McVay is Impressed
"I got asked about the runners. I'm looking forward to watching [Running Back] Blake [Corum], watching [Running Back] Jarquez Hunter, and [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] and those guys run," McVay said.
“I want to see those guys. I want to see them be able to pick and choose the right spots. I think one of the things that's hardest to evaluate in these types of settings is these running backs. You don't get tackled, so I want to see these guys be able to level their pads off, play well without the football, but do the things that [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] coaching snap in and snap out. When you see some of the cool opportunities to be able to create on your own if that presents itself, let's see that come to life as well."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on the Rams and McVay WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!