Rams Kyren Williams Has Yet To Hit His Peak
Hailing from Notre Dame, there has been perhaps no player more crucial to the Rams' rebuild than Kyren Williams. Williams' presence on the field in 2023 added nearly 14 more points to the Rams' points per game average compared to when he was sidelined, and in 2024, he took most of the running back snaps on his way to a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
Williams opened up scoring for the Rams in the 2025 NFL playoffs and despite the acquisition of Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter in the past two years, Williams feels he has yet to hit his peak and will do so in 2025, according to RG.com's DJ Saddiqi.
“Just trying to make more explosive runs, be able to create long runs and just create more opportunities for my guys around me to be successful,” Williams details. “However that looks, whether that’s pass blocking, catching the ball, breaking long runs, converting first downs, do everything I can to make sure that I’m the best I can be consistently this year.”
“No, I just think not a lot of things added up to me to be successful like what happened in 2023 and you just have to continue working,” says Williams. “I don’t think anything differently played a part. I was a Pro Bowler and I wasn’t in 2024. It wasn’t my time, just got to get back to the drawing board and figure out how I can get back to where I was.”
The thing that didn't add up was the snap count. Williams' usage went through the roof in 2024, which led to more fatigue and an increased fumbling problem, things that some new additions may help correct.
Williams is also ready to play a big brother role to Corum and Hunter, citing the lack of a big brother for himself when he entered the NFL.
“I figured out my way, my own way,” says Williams of his career. “Nobody really showed me how to do it. Once I was able to get to where I’m at, it’s only right that I put it on the people who are going to be after me. I’m just going to take from the mistakes and everything that I learned from my work here to where I’m at now, try to put them on game, just be cheerful and be happy for them for whatever they do.”
As Williams prepares for the 2025 season, it could be his biggest yet. With a second contract on the line, expect to see a hungry runner in the Rams' backfield.
