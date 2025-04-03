BREAKING: Rams Offseason Dates Announced
The Los Angeles Rams have their offseason dates set.
According to the NFL, the first day of the Rams' offseason program can officially begin on April 8.
"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only."
"Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted."
"Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."
"Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 24-26), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, five clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below."
The Rams' first day takes place on April 21st. The Rams will hold OTA offseason workouts from May 27th-28th, on May 30th, June 2nd-3rd, June 5th, June 9th-10th, and on June 12th.
"Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program."
After OTAs, the team will hold mandatory minicamp from June 16-18. The Rams are not holding a voluntary minicamp for veteran players.
This period is built for teaching, not evaluation. That will come in training camp. OTAs and mandatory minicamp serve to get rookies up to speed with how the NFL works, how the Rams conduct business, and how the Rams operate on the field. This installation period is critical for Sean McVay and his staff to lay the foundation for their 2025 season.
It's a great opportunity for young, hungry players to get needed reps before they go and compete against vested veterans.
