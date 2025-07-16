Which Rams Can Be First-Time Pro Bowlers in 2025?
Every year, one player from a certain team makes their first Pro Bowl in their young or long-time career. Players like Trey Smith and Robert Hunt were selected for their first Pro Bowl last season and have recently been paid a lot of money as a result.
The Los Angeles Rams have several players who had an argument for their first Pro Bowl selection last season and came up short. However, as a part of a championship contending roster, these players will begin to earn national recognition for their efforts and high-end production at their respective positions.
These four players, key cogs of the Rams' success for the 2025 season, should be able to earn their first Pro Bowl selection if things go right this year.
Kobie Turner, defensive tackle
Turner is overdue three years into his career with the Rams. That may not seem like much, but the former Wake Forest standout has continued to produce like a top-end defensive tackle in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022.
With 17 sacks in the last two years, Turner has shown to be a key piece of the Rams success up front, taking a step forward in play. This is a player who is ready to take the next step with another ultra-productive year that should propel him to the Pro Bowl and more.
Kevin Dotson, right guard
Arguably the best offensive linemen up front, Dotson has been a force in the middle of the front five for Los Angeles and quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is a player who plays with no holds barred and does not take prisoners as a blocker.
This type of play style is important to establish on a young roster, and Dotson has done just that after two years with the Rams. His play has shown he is overdue for his first Pro Bowl heading into the season.
Byron Young, edge rusher
The former third-round pick from Tennessee, like his fellow 2022 classmate, Turner, has remained productive in his two years in the NFL as a pure designated pass rusher for the Rams defense with 15.5 sacks entering his third year in the league.
He is bound for another productive season in Los Angeles. Young may be an older player for someone entering year three, but his explosiveness, pass rush plan, and bend make him an exceptional candidate to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.
Kamren Kinchens, safety
What a great rookie season for Kinchens, who finished with four interceptions and was among the league leaders in the department. The former Miami Hurricane was known for his ball production and knack for attacking and finding the football with relentless consistency as it translated nicely to the NFL.
Kinchens is slated to be the starting free safety on Los Angeles's defense in 2025. With another productive season with plenty of takeaways and passes defended, the former Day 3 draft selection could earn himself a trip to Las Vegas for Pro Bowl No. 1.
