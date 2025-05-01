What Type of Role Will Rams' Paul Play in 2025?
Heading into the NFL Draft, linebacker was considered one of the missing elements of a young Los Angeles Rams defense that had emerged as an exciting unit with first and second year players leading the way in defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s unit.
Some believed that now-Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell or local talent, UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, could be possibilities for the team in the first or second round.
Instead, the team chose to wait until Day 3 to select Ole Miss’ Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. in the fifth round. As is the case with many of the Rams draft choices over the years, the team has looked at some of their key strengths as reasons to get them on the field and have been successful at doing so.
This could be the case for Paul, who will have to overcome natural and physical deficiencies as a player at the next level.
“He's definitely someone, through the vetting process, there were a lot of thumbs up throughout,” said general manager Les Snead, who praised his intangibles and the interactions the team had with him during the pre-draft process. "The physical profile– 6-foot, 227 pounds– is far below the adequate percentiles that are needed for a linebacker, but the play on the field showed a linebacker who brought consistency to the field."
Paul is an impressive tackler despite his size and length disparities. He mug and fill gaps in the run game making strong stops and spilling the run to the perimeter to allow his fellow teammates to rally to the ball.
There is also an impressive coverage skill set that he has utilized when working into the high hole in drops and zone shells, playing with adequate range and enough athletic ability to work against opposing ball carriers and tight ends in their route trees.
The former All-American and SEC defender will be able to compete for starting snaps as a starting inside linebacker in the Rams defense. It’s the skill set above that can get him on the field quickly while also providing the effort and hustle to play on special teams.
Paul’s role will be larger than expected, but the Rams understand this and may have gotten terrific value for him in the fifth round.
