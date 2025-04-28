Les Snead Weighs In on Rams Draft
The Los Angeles Rams walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft with six selections and a 2026 first-round pick via their trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
The 2025 Rams' Draft Class.
• Round 2: No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
• Round 3: No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan
• Round 4: No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
• Round 5: No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
• Round 7: No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
Sean McVay and Les Snead took to the podium to discuss their feelings on how the draft went and on the players they selected.
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum." Said McVay. "I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season. We want to be able to build and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned."
"You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs] and then we start 1-4 this past year. There are a variety of reasons I could give for that but as you accumulate experience, there is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way."
"That's what we started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it. They're going to come into a great group of guys that are going to welcome them with open arms. I do think that we're in a good position to be able to project a lot of confidence, but we have to be able to go earn it and then hopefully stay as healthy as you possibly can, which we've seen what a big deal that is not only for us, but a lot of different teams across the league in what is a really physical sport that we play."
Rams' GM Les Snead shared his thoughts.
"I'm jacked about this team and jacked to get started, but we're just getting started." Said Snead. "As
Sean always talks about, now build the foundation for what we're going to attempt to do next season and then you take it a phase, a month and a day at a time from there. [I'm] looking forward to going through the process to getting to Week 1 where uh oh, we're seven days away till they start keeping score and it counts."
Exciting times in Los Angeles as the Rams look to return to the Super Bowl for the third time in the McVay era.
