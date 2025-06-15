The Rams May Have a Massive Problem Stopping C.J. Stroud
The Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans may simply be different versions of each other as they possess the same offense with two Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks at different stages of their careers.
Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud may not be at Matthew Stafford's level yet but that's simply a matter of time and not ability. Stroud has dominated during his first two seasons in the NFL, winning two NFC South titles and two playoff games.
However, due to some awful performances to end the 2024 season, the Texans said goodbye to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, hiring former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, a man who helped evolve the Rams' scheme.
So that had ESPN's Dan Graziano asking what does Caley and his offense mean for Stroud and the Texans?
"Stroud's outstanding rookie season came under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who conducted head coach interviews in the 2024 offseason as a result," wrote Graziano. But a surprising step back by the offense resulted in Slowik's even more surprising firing this offseason, and Nick Caley comes in with a new scheme for Stroud to learn. Houston also overhauled its offensive line after allowing 54 sacks and finishing 22nd in pass block win rate. Gone is veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Stroud's protection will look significantly different in 2025."
Laremy Tunsil keeps getting regarded as this massive loss when in reality, the Texans are better off without him. His constant holding calls would stall drives, and there are multiple reports that his rookie replacement Aireontay Ersery is making moves as the Texans storm towards training camp.
"You could argue that all of this has to be a good thing, considering the way the offense performed last season. But this is still a lot of change for a QB who has won playoff games in each of his first two years and is expected to help elevate Houston into the top tier of AFC contenders sooner rather than later."
It really isn't too much change. It's another classic case of worrying that a professional won't be able to perform as a professional. Stroud is going to be a massive problem, and now he's on Stafford's accelerated career track. The Texans are no joke, and it may be time to dial up the heat before Stroud surgically decimates the Rams' secondary.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE