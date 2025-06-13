NFL Insider Questions Rams' Week 1 Opponent's Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams may be seeing a case of deja vu in their season opener, as the same offense that the defense practices against is the same offense the Houston Texans will sport in 2025, courtesy of former Rams tight ends coach and current Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
The Texans are expected to run a gap scheme offense, a scheme that creates manufacturing spaces for running backs to penetrate, space brought about through blocking concepts emphasizing leverage on the interior.
The Texans also signed known bruiser Nick Chubb to be the Kyren Williams of the offense with a bit more of a punch, a punch meant to soften defenses, so Joe Mixon will be able to use his speed to break through the defensive shell.
However, the Texans' offensive line remains a mystery after an awful 2024 season, with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer naming the position group as the team's biggest question mark entering training camp.
"Of course I do," wrote Breer. "How could you not? They have one really good lineman, Tytus Howard, who can play guard or tackle. Center is wide open. Left guard is, too, with Howard likely lining up at right guard to start. Trent Brown, Cam Robinson, Blake Fisher and rookie Aireontae Ersery are in the mix at tackle. Laken Tomlinson, Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Jake Andrews and Ed Ingram are battling inside."
"This isn’t exactly, “If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one,” … but if you have 10 linemen, do you have five? The Texans are going to find out."
"Recently promoted line coach Cole Popovich shares Patriots roots with new coordinator Nick Caley—the two were together for five years in New England (Andrews and Brown were there, too)—and there’ll be pressure on them to get the position group right. If you look at the Texans’ roster, it may be the only big question mark going into training camp. But make no mistake, it is a significant question mark."
The Texans, for some unknown reason, are trying to reinvent themselves as the Patriots but without the "Patriot Way," as head coach DeMeco Ryans still calls the shots.
Only time will tell if things will work out for Houston, but they have a strong roster, and it may be best to play them early before the team starts to gel.
