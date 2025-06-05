Puka Nacua Details Lessons Learned From Davante Adams
The Los Angeles Rams have two studs at the wide receiver position. Both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are bonafide playmakers but they also play a position that has been characterized by what some call divas in year's past.
Personally, never bought into that. If a receiver is getting open and the ball isn't coming their way, and they don't say something, that means they don't care. However, in the NFL, there have been individual cases of certain pass catchers doing a bit too much, making it too much about them. For the Rams, that isn't the case at all, as Nacua, like the sponge he is, has absorbed the knowledge Adams had dropped, giving him the respect an elder statesman deserves.
After Tuesday's OTAs, Nacua spoke about his respect for Adams, reminiscing of all the lessons he learned from the Rams' veteran wide receivers.
“I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked in he's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him," Nacua said.
"But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them.”
Nacua then dived into the lessons he has learned specifically from Adams.
“I think the suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives on and everybody in the NFL knows that's something that is one of his greatest assets and to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense. So I'd say that's been one of the biggest things.”
As evident by the clip posted by the Rams, Adams' lessons are hitting home as Nacua looks to cement his name as one of the top three wide receivers in the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the Rams' offense.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE