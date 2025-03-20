Cooper Kupp Explains Why He Signed With Rams' Rival
It was a shock to many o many to see that former Rams veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp was not going to be a part of the franchise after last season. Kupp was the face of the Rams franchise since he was drafted by them. But that all changed this offseason.
Kupp did not have his best season with the team last year. He was also coming off back-to-back seasons where he missed some games and a contract that was not seen as team-friendly by the Rams front office. So they made the decision to first put him on the trade block.
When both sides could not find a team that was willing to take on his contract, the Rams released him on the first day of the new league year earlier this month. To no surprise, Kupp had many teams interested in him as he still has a lot to give to the game and feels like he can still do it at a high level.
It did not take long for Kupp to find the right fit and the best one. Kupp signed with the Rams' longtime NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
Kupp talked about why he chose to go back home to Seattle and why he belives it was the best choice for him.
"It is a full circle moment for sure," Kupp told NFL Network. " It has been cool. Seeing the community here, the people we know here already, really looking forward to just being able to move up here and get the family up here, just really cool, full circle moment."
"There was a lot of things that went into that. A longer process than I think we thought it would be. But I think one, we want to be able to win. We wanted to go somewhere we thought we could go and pursue a championship. And talke to coach Macdonald [Seahawks head coach] ... It is about the people that we bring in."
"I just understood that message and something I can get behind. It is the people that make things go. I am just excited about that. I know that is something that we are going to be able to be around a group of people that are about the right stuff. That is something I wanted to be a part of as well."
