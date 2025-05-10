Where Rams' New WR Duo Ranks in Analyst's Top 10
The Los Angeles Rams fought til the end last season, as they were a few plays away from defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in pursuit of the NFC Championship game. The offense was heavily run through wide receiver Puka Nacua, as the now former Ram Cooper Kupp's presence went for not.
Perhaps that played a part in the franchise parting ways with their former star wide receiver. But now with Kupp gone, the Rams needed to address a big hole that was left with his departure. The front office did just that, bringing in a veteran in the form of Davante Adams.
Adams has been one of the more consistent players in the National Football League since debuting, but is currently on a stretch that must have intrigued the Rams. For the past five seasons, the new Rams wide receiver has totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards, which should only bring a smile to his new quarterback's face.
That being said, the addition of Adams and that statistic alone should get Rams fans excited, especially now that opposing defenses will have to worry about Adams as well as Nacua in a Rams uniform.
In a recent Top 10 ranking of the best wide receiving duos going into 2025 made by First Things First's Nick Wright features the new tandem of Adams and Nacua, coming in at fifth overall.
"I think that Puca is underrated still, and I think Davante as a number two in the Sean McVay offense is going to be good," Wright said. "If Puca Nacua was a first-round pick, people would say, 'Why is he not a surefire top-five receiver? ' But because we've kind of looked at him as an overachiever, that's where he is."
Nacua can learn a lot from Adams and vise versa. The duo being ranked as the fifth best wide receiving duo allows them to nicely adjust and grow into a better duo as the season prolongs.
If you're Matthew Stafford, you have to feel confident about the outlook of the offense with Nacua and Adams holding it down all season. With the addition of Adams, imagine the kind of success the Rams can have within the division alone.
