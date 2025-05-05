Will Father Time Catch Up to the Rams in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams were able to turn around their season after a horrible start to the 2024 campaign. The reversal was enough for the franchise to win the NFC West division and give the Philadelphia Eagles their biggest fight during the NFL Playoffs.
Following the defeat, the Rams hit the offseason with several things to address. One of the biggest things was finding out where quarterback Matthew Stafford would be playing going into the future. With thoughts he would take his talents elsewhere, the Rams brought him back at the end of the day.
While Stafford is a future Hall of Fame quarterback when his career is finally over, he is certainly in the back half of his playing career. Going into 2025, the Rams quarterback will be 37 years old, also known as the years of regression.
It's not every day that professional athletes play this late into their careers, with a handful of spectacular athletes being able to do so. Stafford happens to be one of those athletes, but even the best of the best begin to fall apart.
Regardless of Stafford feeling like he is in the best shape of his career, the Rams have to have some worry that the glory days are over. And it doesn't just go for the Rams quarterback, as Father Time holds no mercy.
The franchise did bring in veteran Davante Adams to ultimately replace Cooper Kupp. Adams is no spring chicken either, but is still younger than Stafford. Going into his age 32-33 season in the NFL, he is another player that the Rams will have to keep their eyes on.
Adams, on the other hand, hasn't shown signs of regression, as he's been able to record over 1,000 receiving yards in his last five seasons. Lucky for Adams, he has youngster Puka Nacua behind him to keep him young.
The Rams have shown that they know how to win a football game, regardless of the average age of that is representing the franchise on the field. What the Rams do offer with their age is experience, as players like Stafford and Adams can only look to share their wisdom as they continue to go deeper into their NFL careers.
