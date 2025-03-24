Could Rams Emulate Packers in Move for Jaxson Dart?
The conversation regarding Jaxson Dart will not go away until his name is selected in the NFL Draft. While there are no guarantees, especially in a world of misinformation, it's becoming an ever-present reality that Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will be a first-round pick.
Not only will he be a first-round pick, Dart is likely not to fall out of the top-20 if his momentum is real. Let's say the Rams are interested in him. Could we see the Rams pull off a draft day trade similar to the one pulled off by the Green Bay Packers to draft Jordan Love?
The Rams like would not want to trade into the top ten or even the top 15 for him. It would cost the team too much draft capital to make such a move but hypothetically, let's say Dart starts to fall. He hits pick 18 without being selected.
That's Seattle. Seattle could take him, especially considering how they structured an out for the team after one year in Sam Darnold's contract, but let's say Seattle doesn't. The Steelers sit at 21. Tampa Bay, who won't take him, sits at 19, and the Broncos, who don't need a Q,B sit at 20. Two trade options for the Rams.
Perhaps Rams OC Mike LaFleur is making calls to his brother Matt in Green Bay to find out what it was like to make the trade for Jordan Love, having him in the locker room, and how it affected the team's ability to compete despite the fact Love wouldn't be on the field the season he was drafted.
In 2020, the Packers, coming off a loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, owned the 30th overall pick. Miami via a trade with Houston, owned the 26th overall pick. To move up four spots, the Packers traded picks 30 and 136. That's it. Just a pick swap and a fourth-rounder.
The Rams would have to pay more because they would be moving from 26 to either pick 19 or 20 but it's not unfeasible. If the Steelers are desperate enough, they would likely want to outbid the Rams but if Los Angeles truly wants Dart, the framework to get a deal done is there, and the Rams have close connections with the architects of a similar move if they need advice.
It should be noted that the Packers' decision to draft Love and not an instant contributor did play a factor in the team's NFC Championship Game loss at home to Tampa Bay the following season.
