Dan Lanning Shows Love to Rams' New Tight End
The first pick by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft, Terrance Ferguson, was there on day one when Dan Lanning was announced as the new head coach of the Oregon Ducks.
In a world of NIL, transfer portal, and a lack of commitment and consistency in college football, Ferguson bought into the message that Lanning preached, and in return, Lanning turned Ferguson into a champion.
Ferguson grew as a player and became a pillar for the new era of Ducks football.
"Rams get ready!" Wrote Lanning. "You just signed a player who is going to sprint on the field every day to work practice and games! Great Player Better person!!!"
The Rams are a franchise that found their success by doing their thing their way. They select quality players with unquestionable character and did so once again with Ferguson.
Since Lanning arrived at Oregon, the Ducks have gone 35-6, winning the Big Ten in their first year as members of the conference.
May analysts agree with that Ferguson will be a dangerous threat as a pass catcher and perhaps he could be the key for the Rams becoming a more effective unit in the red zone.
"An athletic tight end who notched a 4.63 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical jump at the combine, Ferguson played in 53 games across four seasons at Oregon." Wrote SI's Daniel Flick.
"He finished his career as the Ducks’ all-time leader in catches (134) and touchdowns (16) by a tight end due to his athleticism, ball skills and intelligence. Ferguson is a loose mover during routes, can separate with physicality and breaks tackles after the catch due to his strong lower half. The 6' 5", 247-pounder runs hot and cold with his commitment to blocking, and needs to tighten his hands and feet to grow into a serviceable blocker in the NFL."
"A four-year starter at Oregon, Ferguson was a versatile tight end in offensive coordinator Will Stein’s spread scheme, lining up for 42.0 percent of his 2024 snaps in the slot and 40.5 percent inline/wing (often used as a blocker for a two count before releasing as a target). Although his senior season didn’t quite reach the heights scouts were hoping for, he was a dependable target and his role continued to expand," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said in his scouting report.
"A high school hooper, Ferguson displays athleticism both as a route runner and after the catch, along with steady ball skills (25.6 percent of his catches in 2024 resulted in 20 yards or more). He needs technical work (tighter hands and feet) as a blocker but finds ways to stalemate defenders. Overall, there isn’t much about his game that screams “exceptional,” but Ferguson is solid across the board and should continue to ascend as he adds consistency to his blocking and patterns. He has the foundational traits to carve out an NFL career similar to that of Jake Ferguson (no relation)."
Exciting times for Rams fans.
