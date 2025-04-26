BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Rams' Terrance Ferguson Selection
It's official. The Rams have made their first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. As a member of the Ducks, he helped the team win the Big 10 in their first year in the conference.
Thus Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Rams an C+ grade for the pick.
"The Rams took a risk here, taking Ferguson instead of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. " Wrote Manzano. "But Ferguson proved to be a versatile tight end in four years as a starter at Oregon."
"Ferguson was a reliable pass catcher, recording at least 40 catches and 400 receiving yards the past two seasons. Last season, Ferguson delivered 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay is a fan of Ferguson’s blocking capabilities. McVay prefers for his tight ends to stay on the field at all times playing in his 11 personnel."
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick added his scouting report.
"An athletic tight end who notched a 4.63 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical jump at the combine, Ferguson played in 53 games across four seasons at Oregon. He finished his career as the Ducks’ all-time leader in catches (134) and touchdowns (16) by a tight end due to his athleticism, ball skills and intelligence. Ferguson is a loose mover during routes, can separate with physicality and breaks tackles after the catch due to his strong lower half. The 6' 5", 247-pounder runs hot and cold with his commitment to blocking, and needs to tighten his hands and feet to grow into a serviceable blocker in the NFL."
With the selection of Ferguson, the Rams have an heir apparent for Tyler Higbee as Higbee has shown to be injury prone while his addition also helps Sean McVay run more two tight end formations.
Another weapon for Matthew Stafford, the Rams' offense diversifies before the 2025 NFL season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for our updates on the draft.
Please let us know your thoughts on our updates when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE