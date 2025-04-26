BREAKING: Rams Select Terrance Ferguson With No. 46 Pick
The pick is in.
After months of anticipation, the Los Angeles Rams have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson at No. 46th overall.
With the addition of Ferguson, the Rams’ Hall of Fame caliber regime of general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office has officially kicked off the ninth draft class in the McVay era.
This marks the eighth time in nine years since Sean McVay became the Rams’ head coach that the team has made their first selection not in the first round.
"A four-year starter at Oregon, Ferguson was a versatile tight end in offensive coordinator Will Stein’s spread scheme, lining up for 42.0 percent of his 2024 snaps in the slot and 40.5 percent inline/wing (often used as a blocker for a two count before releasing as a target). Although his senior season didn’t quite reach the heights scouts were hoping for, he was a dependable target and his role continued to expand," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said in his scouting report.
"A high school hooper, Ferguson displays athleticism both as a route runner and after the catch, along with steady ball skills (25.6 percent of his catches in 2024 resulted in 20 yards or more). He needs technical work (tighter hands and feet) as a blocker but finds ways to stalemate defenders. Overall, there isn’t much about his game that screams “exceptional,” but Ferguson is solid across the board and should continue to ascend as he adds consistency to his blocking and patterns. He has the foundational traits to carve out an NFL career similar to that of Jake Ferguson (no relation)."
The Rams have seven additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two picks in the third round on Friday.
The Rams hold the No. 90 pick in the third round, the No. 127 pick in the fourth round, and the No. 190, 195, 201, and 202 picks in the sixth round. They also own the 242nd selection from Atlanta in the seventh round.
After the Rams' NFC West winning 2024 season, the 2025 season has Rams fans hopeful the franchise will win it’s second Super Bowl in the McVay era and third in franchise history.
The selection of Ferguson will play a critical role in just how successful the Rams are in this endeavor.
With enough picks left to build a complete roster, the Rams are a team to watch throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Ferguson in the fold as a top pick.
Stay tuned with us for what the Rams do next in the 2025 NFL Draft.
