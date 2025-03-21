Rams' Offseason Move Could Set the Tone in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams have been active this offseason, trying to assemble a championship-ready roster via free agency and the NFL Draft. The Rams followed up a solid season with a solid offseason and still have plenty of weeks to continue adding to the team this summer.
The Rams have moved on from a few players, helping them create room to make many new additions to their roster. After working through contractual issues with Matthew Stafford, the Rams added talent around the veteran quarterback in preparation for another postseason run.
However, the Rams have not only made moves to make another run to the postseason but have also set them up to potentially be a Super Bowl contender next season. This is precisely where the Rams hope to be as Stafford nears the end of his storied career in the National Football League.
Lindsey Thiry of ESPN believes the Rams' addition of Adams was the best overall offseason move.
Thiry noted how close the Rams came to beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason. The Rams undoubtedly played the Eagles better than any other team in the postseason.
"The Rams signing Adams [is the most significant overall move of the offseason so far]. After retaining Matthew Stafford with a reworked contract, the addition of Adams provides Stafford a 1-2 punch along with Nacua. For a team that missed the NFC Championship Game by a mere play last season, the addition of Adams should be enough to help bring another deep playoff run,"
Thiry said.
The Rams still have more issues on their roster to address to improve from a really good team to a great team. However, they have the rest of free agency and the draft to address the remaining needs on their roster. Los Angeles is on pace to have an extraordinary season next season.
Still, the Rams must continue having a solid offseason to ensure they are set up for a successful upcoming season. Los Angeles is willing to go after the players it wants. While commendable, they still must put it all together on the field, or the offseason moves are irrelevant.
