The Rams' Biggest Need Following Early Free Agency Moves
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a successful season that fell short in the playoffs. After that loss, the Rams' front office was determined to improve their team and make another run in the postseason next season. The Rams wasted no time in getting the process started.
Part of improving a roster is knowing which players to keep and which to let go of. Timing also plays a significant part. However, it seems Rams general manager Les Snead has a good idea of both, as Los Angeles moved on from multiple players this offseason and quickly replaced them.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed every team's most pressing need. Rolfe then considered multiple factors in determining what the Rams need moving forward. However, the Rams' moves this offseason have undoubtedly helped them improve heading into next season.
Rolfe noted that because of the addition of Davante Adams, the Rams' offense should not miss a beat, as Adams should be able to at least match Kupp's play over the second half of the season. Regardless, Adams is a better wide receiver at this point in their respective careers.
"The Los Angeles Rams put together an impressive second half of the season and came very close to upsetting the Eagles in the playoffs. The offseason has been fascinating for them. They kept Matthew Stafford and signed Davante Adams, keeping the offense strong even with the departure of Cooper Kupp," Rolfe said.
"Between retaining Stafford, signing Adams, and re-signing both Alaric Jackson and Tutu Atwell, the offense looks to be in a great spot for 2025. A tight end could be in the plans, but Tyler Higbee looked good when he returned from injury, so any investment in the tight end is likely a developmental one. Additionally, depth at running back could be a good Day 3 addition in the draft."
The Rams are not just putting together a competitive team. They are trying to assemble a Super Bowl contender. They are still a few pieces away, but they are not that far away at all. Snead and the Rams must continue making wise moves this offseason.
