Davante Adams Looks Forward to Playing With Another Elite QB
The Los Angeles Rams quickly revamped their group of wide receivers after moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles signed Davante Adams, in what is considered by many to be one of the best moves any team has made so far this offseason.
After spending most of his career with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with a couple of seasons with subpar quarterbacks sandwhiched in between, Adams recalled a previous matchup between his former team and quarterback Matthew Stafford's former team many years ago.
Adams noted how his respect for Stafford stemmed from their many battles in the NFC North.
"He doesn't make it any harder than it needs to be out there. He's simple,” Adams said. “Dating back to when Megatron broke the record, I think he needed like 180-something and he went and got him like 220-something. Seeing that and just knowing that in that situation, I don't think they were headed anywhere near the playoffs, but to play in that game, not check out in the last game of the year, know how much that means to 'Megatron' and know how much it means to him to be a part of something like that, it just says the type of person that he is.”
Adams noted his experience with the Las Vegas Raiders was great, other than the fact that they did not have a quality quarterback under center. Adams learned the hard way how difficult it is to win without a top tier quarterback under center, which impacted his decision to join the Rams.
“That piece was one of the most critical for me. I’ve been to a few places since leaving the Packers and my stop in Las Vegas. It was great. I think it was a fun time and a productive time at each stop, but when you start taking into account how important it is that you have a great quarterback on top of a great supporting cast, you don’t really have a contender if you don’t have a quarterback," Adams said.
"Having one of the best ones to play the game throw me the ball now after having another one of the best to play the game throw me the ball before, I keep lucking out with these quarterbacks. Excited about this opportunity.”
