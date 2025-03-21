Was Rams' Signing Davante Adams the Best Move of the Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams have been busy at work this offseason, making several moves to help improve the team. Los Angeles entered the offseason focused on working things out with star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The two went back and forth for weeks until resolving his contract.
After retaining Stafford and freeing up money to spend, the Rams added multiple players to their offense. Los Angeles went from being thin at the wide receiver position to seemingly having a solid group of pass catchers overnight. Los Angeles has unquestionably improved this offseason.
Los Angeles fell just short of beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this past postseason. The Rams' front office likely feels like they are only a few tweaks to the roster, and a little luck on the health front, from being one of the best teams in the National Football League next season.
Matt Bowen of ESPN believes the Rams' addition of Adams was the best overall offseason move. Bowen noted that the Rams may have come across as harsh by moving on from Cooper Kupp, but Adams' arrival more than makes up for the loss of Kupp this summer.
"The Rams signing wide receiver Davante Adams. He's an upgrade over Cooper Kupp on his new two-year deal, as Adams can get loose against press coverage and create separation to the ball," Bowen said.
"Opposite Puka Nacua, Adams can win one-on-one as the "X" receiver, plus he will be schemed to attack zone voids off motion and in play-action. This is a really good fit for Sean McVay's offense."
After their moves early in free agency, the Rams have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the National Football League. Los Angeles will likely continue adding veterans in free agency and plan on having a solid draft haul.
After the season they had this past season and their offseason moves this summer, Los Angeles has every reason to enter next season with high hopes. The Rams' front office is proving they are willing to do what it takes to win a Super Bowl. It will be up to the players to do their part.
