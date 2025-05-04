The Rams May Have an Early Shot at Payback
After losing to them twice last season, including in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams may not have to wait long to get another shot at the Philadelphia Eagles.
The league would reportedly prefer not to have the Eagles' home opener be against a divisional opponent or the Kansas City Chiefs, as the two teams just played in the Super Bowl. That eliminates four of the possible eight teams the Eagles play at home for their home opener.
It also heightens the chances that the Rams will be the team sent on the road to play the Eagles in Week 1. Considering how enjoyable of a game their matchup was in the playoffs this past season, few would argue against opening the season with a rematch between the two teams.
David Carr believes the Rams would be a solid choice as the season opener for the Eagles, as the two teams battled in an exciting playoff matchup that the Eagles won en route to winning the Super Bowl.
"The Los Angeles Rams were close to ousting the Eagles in last year's Divisional Round, but ultimately fell short. The Rams are running it back with Matthew Stafford and replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams. Sean McVay's offense still has the playmakers to make one more push before the veteran QB calls it career, and Chris Shula's defense feels like it is about to hit its stride behind a youth-led front. And we know the Eagles aren't going anywhere. This playoff rematch would kick the season off with a bang," Carr said.
Maurice-Jones Drew of NFL.com also believes the Rams would be the perfect opponent for the Eagles to kick off their title defense against. Not only did they play each other well in the playoffs last season, but it could be a preview of this season's NFC Championship.
"The squad that was closest to beating the Eagles in their run to the Lombardi Trophy was the Rams, who had the eventual Super Bowl champions on the ropes late in the Divisional Round. The Rams are a contender once again with Matthew Stafford back under center, and Sean McVay and Co. would love nothing more than to prove that right out of the gate," Jones-Drew said.
