Rams Boast Top New Quarterback/Wide Receiver Duo
The Los Angeles Rams knew they had to make a big splash in free agency after just falling short in the playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their decision? They opted to make a massive upgrade at their wide receiver position and let their legendary player, Cooper Kupp, go in exchange for bringing in Davante Adams, another legendary player.
The Rams already had a prolific passing attack with Kupp and Puka Nacua, but they knew it wouldn't be enough to run it back and hope for the best with another year of development from their young players.
Sean McVay and the Rams front office made the tough decision to let Kupp walk in free agency, and for that, they got rewarded with an upgrade for Matthew Stafford and their offense. They've set themselves up nicely to be one of the top contenders in the NFC.
Stafford and Adams will have a ton of memorable moments next season, as two future Hall of Fame players come together in hopes of winning one more Super Bowl together. Tyler Sullivan, sports writer for CBS Sports, has them on top of his rankings for new quarterback/wide receiver duos.
"Both Stafford and Adams are a bit long in the tooth, but these two have plenty left in the tank. Stafford enjoyed a stellar 2024 campaign with his passer rating (93.7) clocking in as the second-best of his entire tenure with the Rams.
He now links up with Davante Adams, who signed a two-year, $44 million deal with L.A. in free agency after he was released by the New York Jets. Even splitting time between two different organizations, Adams was still able to top 1,000 yards receiving last year, and went nuclear down the stretch as one of the lone bright spots of New York's offense.
In his final five games of the regular season, Adams caught 36 balls for 510 yards and five touchdowns. That's a 122-1,734-17 pace over a full 17-game season. With Stafford, Adams clearly upgraded at quarterback, and with Puka Nacua lining up opposite of him within a Sean McVay-led offense, this pairing should take the league by storm in 2025".
McVay will wreak havoc across NFL defenses all of 2025 with all of this offensive firepower, and the expectations are that they go out there and win another Super Bowl for the city of Los Angeles. Will they be able to? Only time will tell.
