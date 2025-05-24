What Will a Puka Nacua Extension Look Like?
The Los Angeles Rams drafted an absolute stud in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft with Puka Nacua. His rookie season set records in the NFL, and he's now one of the brightest young stars in the league.
Unfortunately, he couldn't follow up his stellar rookie season in his second year with the Rams, as he suffered from injuries early in the season. However, even though he only played 11 games, he still managed to get 990 yards and three touchdowns.
He's still on his rookie deal, but has played well beyond where he was drafted. He's been an integral part of the Rams' success, and if they want to win a Super Bowl next season, he'll have to remain healthy and continue his dominance in yards after the catch.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published an article speculating on which players on each NFL team are most eligible for an extension. For the Rams, he listed Nacua as their most eligible player for an extension, noting that he has the potential to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.
"Nacua is another player who is eligible for an extension this offseason and has a very good chance of becoming the league's highest-paid wide receiver. That could very well mean he's also the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, depending on how other contract situations play out.
The 23-year-old has been nothing short of dominant through his first two seasons in the league, setting the single-season receiving yards record as a rookie and following that up with 990 yards receiving in just 11 games played in 2024. There's little doubt that the Rams won't give him a monumental contract extension at some point in the near future".
Nacua will be on this team even after Matthew Stafford has retired, and it's paramount that the Rams keep him on their team. He excels at contested catches and makes any future rookie quarterback's job easier with his body control and ability to snag the ball out of the air.
Nacua is one of the most talented players on the Rams' roster, and now that he's sharing a wide receiver room with Davante Adams, it'll only serve to elevate his play and make it even harder for teams to guard him.
