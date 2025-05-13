Rams’ Matthew Stafford Receives High Praise From Teammate
The Los Angeles Rams most likely have a Hall of Fame player calling the shots for them on offense with Matthew Stafford. He won a Super Bowl after years of not winning anything significant in all those years with the Detroit Lions, which speaks to how good of a player he is, given that he's placed in the right situation.
Even when he isn't placed in the most optimal of positions to win, he's responsible for some of the best seasons from wide receivers ever in the NFL. He threw to Calvin Johnson and was dominant for years, but he's also responsible for Cooper Kupp's insane year of production, where he won the triple crown in receiving, and Super Bowl MVP.
When it's all said and done, it's undeniable that he's an all-time great quarterback and will retire a Rams legend. Yet, there are still some who doubt his legacy and feel as if he's undeserving of being in the Hall of Fame.
The Rams' starting nickel back, Quentin Lake, recently appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports and weighed in on the debate over whether or not Stafford will be wearing a gold jacket by the time his career is over. His answer, a resounding yes.
"100%, easily a Hall of Famer. There's a nickname that goes around that I heard, it makes a lot of sense, it's Mr. Long Handoffs, because his throws deep down in the field are just like handoffs. It's regular, it's routine".
Stafford is a big reason why the Rams' stock is up heading into next season, as he has another opportunity to be responsible for another incredible wide receiver season with his new receiving duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.
The debate on whether he enters the Hall of Fame or not would be null and void if the Rams win another Super Bowl next season, which is their expectation. As talented as the Rams roster is, ultimately, it'll be up to Stafford to see how far this iteration of the Rams can go. If he can perform under pressure and continue his stellar play despite his age, he will be in the Hall of Fame and will retire as an all-time great from the NFL.
