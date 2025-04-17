Rams' Adams Cracks Top 10 in Free Agency Signing Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams continued to be praised for their offseason, especially when it came to what they did during free agency. The big splash for the Rams this offseason, besides retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford, was bringing in veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams has continued to prove that he isn't slowing down, and now pairing himself in an offense that features wide receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams could have one of the more dominant duos going into the new season. After all, Adams hasn't fallen short of 1,000 receiving yards for the past five seasons.
Adams is the perfect fit for the Rams following the departure of wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The difference with Kupp and Adams in this situation is that the newest Ram has shown he can stay healthy for a full season and still provide, while Kupp dealt with injuries that held him back.
According to the 33rd Team's Ian Valentino's rankings of the top free agency signees this offseason, the newest Ram wide receiver cracked the list at placement nine. His two-year, $44 million contract proves to be enough to have the Rams succeed in this ever-so-tight Super Bowl window.
"You don't have to squint to see some comparisons to their whiff on Allen Robinson with the Rams' decision to sign Davante Adams. However, with Cooper Kupp now off the roster, the Rams made a calculated bet that Adams will age as gracefully as we've always expected," Valentino wrote.
"Now 32, Adams was still an explosive threat last year despite dealing with subpar quarterback play in Las Vegas and New York. He's no longer a threat to hit 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in one season, but pairing him with Puka Nacua in a well-designed offense is the right recipe for him to ball out in the next two seasons."
Depending on whether Adams can get out of the gates hot for his new franchise, this season could easily decide if he jumps up these rankings. Still viewed as a Top 20 wide receiver in the league, the addition of Adams just makes the Rams scarier on their quest to win the NFC West division again.
