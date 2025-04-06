Newest Rams Star Cracks Top 10 in Intriguing Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams went out to get a stud in Davante Adams to pair alongside wide receiver Puka Nacua, as the Rams look to get back to the top of the NFC West.
The addition of Adams was already impressive for the offense, but little did they know that they brought in a player that ranks within the Top 10 of an intriguing category.
According to CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo's ranking of the Top 10 wide receivers since the turn of the century, Adams landed in spot ten. The long time NFL veteran has seen his talents carry from team to team, as he looks to bring that same passion for football to Los Angeles.
Below is what DeArdo gave as reasoning behind ranking Adams within the Top 10.
"A Pro Bowler each year from 2017-22, Adams has been a touchdown machine throughout his NFL career. He's had six seasons with at least 10 touchdown grabs and has paced the league in touchdown receptions on multiple occasions. Adams' 103 touchdown catches are currently 10th all time," DeArdo wrote.
Going into his age 32 season, Adams has continued to show that he is an elite receiver in the National Football League. Last season, with both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, he hauled in 1,063 receiving yards, pushing his 1,000 or more receiving yard season streak another year.
While he likely isn't a number one wide receiver anymore, bringing Adams to Los Angeles should give him the chance to revive his playing career with quarterback Matthew Stafford slinging the ball. Adams hasn't had a true strong quarterback throwing him dots since he and Aaron Rodgers were in Green Bay with each other.
If Adams can again record more than 1,000 receiving yards, it should give the Rams the chance to get back to the top of the division, and even punch their ticket to the NFC Championship, which was just a tad out of their reach last season.
Bringing in arguably one of the more consistent receivers of this era of football in a Sean McVay led offense, the sky is the limit for the future Hall of Famer.
